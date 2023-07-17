Southwold: Man trampled by cow airlifted to hospital

The East of England Ambulance Service said it was called to York Road, near Southwold, Suffolk to reports that a person had been injured by cows

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being trampled by a cow.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it was called at 08:20 BST on Monday to reports that a person had been injured by cows in a field on York Road near Southwold.

A man was flown to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in Norwich by air ambulance for further care, the service added.

Suffolk Police said it was called to the scene at about 08:40.

