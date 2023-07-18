Sizewell C: Councils combine over nuclear plant traffic concerns
A group of parish councils has voiced "substantial concerns" about the dangers of traffic created by the planned nuclear plant Sizewell C.
Eight Suffolk councils have written a letter calling on EDF, which is developing the project, to spend more money on combatting the issue.
They said more traffic on country roads before a link road gets built would make life more dangerous for residents.
EDF said highways improvements would be made on the existing infrastructure.
In a letter to EDF, Suffolk County Council and East Suffolk Council, the parishes raised concerns about increased traffic from construction vehicles and staff cars before a designated link road is built.
The proposed road would begin south of Yoxford on the A12 and link to the B1122.
Signatories to the letter include Blythburgh, Darsham, Kelsale-cum-Carlton, Middleton-cum-Fordley, Theberton and Eastbridge, Walberswick, Westleton and Yoxford parish councils
Sizewell C, currently estimated to cost £20bn, was given government approval last year.
Chair of the joint parishes, Julian Cusack, said: "We fear for the health and safety of our residents, I wouldn't have put it any less bluntly than that."
He said the concerns raised were "long standing" but had been "brought into focus" by recent accidents and problems on the B1122 and A12, which had caused "rat running" through villages.
"That's happening before the Sizewell C project is up and running. You can imagine our concerns when traffic hugely ramps up in the early years of the project," he said.
He added that the mitigation proposed before the link road gets built was not "sufficient to deal with level of hazards".
"What's been offered is mainly cosmetic," he said.
A Sizewell C spokesperson said it would invest in local transport infrastructure and "ensure that throughout construction the voices of communities are heard".
"The B1122 Early Years Scheme has been established to address road traffic concerns before the Sizewell Link Road is in place. The Scheme will include footway improvement works in Theberton, a pedestrian crossing and/or reduction in the speed limit, installation of traffic calming measures and improvements to road safety and rights of way crossing of the B1122," they said.
Suffolk County Council said it would continue to work with local communities and EDF to "provide the best possible outcomes for residents and businesses".
