Paralympian Zoe Newson's powerlifting club to close
A powerlifting club used by a bronze medal winning Paralympic athlete is set to close for financial reasons.
Zoe Newson has trained with The Suffolk Spartans, based in East Bergholt, since 2007.
She won bronze medals at the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Paralympics and says the closure is "heart-breaking".
Dan Collins, who runs the Spartans, said attendance had fallen and the club was no longer sustainable.
Before the pandemic, the club had 12 members. It now has four.
'Second family'
The rent at East Bergholt Sports Centre has increased and the rising coat of living was causing financial strain for its remaining members.
Ms Newson said: "They've been like my second family - we train together every Friday and have a laugh.
"They support me so much and they've been with me since I first started powerlifting and, all of a sudden, it's goodbye really.
"We tried to get grants and stuff like that, but nothing seems to be working."
The club is set to close on 18 August, but Ms Newson said she still hopes they will be able to relocate or find financial support.
