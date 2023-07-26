Ipswich Cladiators raise fears after fire risks identified at Churchmans House
A housing campaigner has raised concerns that more than 200 families could need temporary accommodation after fire safety risks were identified at another block of flats in Ipswich.
A 24/7 patrol has started at Churchmans House after a report said there was a "high" fire risk there.
Residents have been evacuated from Cardinal Lofts due to fire safety and at St Francis Tower after flooding.
Cowan Architects' draft report identified there were no fire barriers in the top three storeys of Churchmans House in Portman Road.
It said the fire risk was "high and and not tolerable".
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was making "good progress" with those responsible for the building to address the risks, but the report warned that residents of apartments on the upper three storeys may have to leave while work is carried out.
Alex Dickin, from residents' group Ipswich Cladiators, said the report was "really concerning" but "not surprising" as Churchmans House and Cardinal Lofts were built by the same developer, which went into liquidation and was dissolved in 2016.
He said Churchmans House residents were "really concerned" about their future and safety at the building.
"With the number of people who are in temporary accommodation, we have to have a serious think about available rental accommodation for these people.
"There are 80 flats empty in Cardinal Lofts, 116 flats empty in St Francis Tower and now potentially looking ahead at Churchmans House, you've got another 29 flats which potentially could be evacuated and could require temporary rental accommodation," he said.
Three floors of Cardinal Lofts were initially evacuated in November after a report said they were "unsafe for occupation". The building was then fully evacuated in March.
People living in St Francis Tower, which has been shrouded in plastic sheeting for years, had to leave their homes after a flood earlier this month.
Mr Dickin said it had been an "emotional rollercoaster" for people living all of the blocks of flats.
"We've seen so many scenarios play out across different buildings in Ipswich, we're constantly worried if we're going to follow the same pattern, if we're going to be living behind plastic for years, or are we going to be evacuated for a long period of time?
"We need as much support as possible," he said.
Mr Dickin said it was understood the 24/7 waking watch at Churchmans House was currently being paid out of a leaseholders' reserve fund.
The BBC has approached the freeholder of the building for comment but has had no response.
