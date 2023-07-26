Ipswich ex-BT site to be turned into 150 affordable rent homes
A brownfield site is to be redeveloped by a council to provide 150 new affordable rental homes.
Bibb Way, Ipswich, Suffolk, was previously occupied by BT but has been empty since 2015.
Colin Kreidewolf, who chairs Ipswich Borough Council's house building company, said it was part of "a bigger initiative to provide affordable homes".
The development will include solar panels and energy efficient heating.
The council building company, Handford Homes, will work with contractors Brooks & Wood and Pentaco.
Works include a new pedestrian crossing at Handford Road and a footpath along Alderman Canal.
Handford Homes also plans to develop affordable homes at Ravenswood, Fore Hamlet and Hawke Road.
Some of the homes will be ready for new council tenants in 2024.
