Beccles: Retired vicar takes on Land's End to John O'Groats for fourth time
- Published
A retired vicar is hoping to become the oldest man to cycle from the most southerly to the most northerly point of the UK.
It will be the fourth time Peter Langford, from Beccles, has travelled the 1100-mile (1770km) route from Land's End to John O'Groats.
He hopes his endeavours will raise money for two homelessness charities.
The 89-year-old said: "I'm getting more confident that I will actually be able to manage it."
Mr Langford first completed the challenge more than a decade ago at the age of 75 and then again when he was 80 and 85.
He will start his latest adventure just four days after his 90th birthday, possibly becoming the oldest man to complete the famous journey.
He will hop onto his bike on 22nd August and aims to finish on 21 September.
The route will take him on B roads and small lanes but he said steep hills in the South West will be the toughest part.
"Devon and Cornwall are far, far, the hardest part of the whole route - much harder than Scotland - because the hills are so steep and you get them over and over again".
In preparation, Mr Langford has been cycling about 120 miles (193km) a week but has upped the mileage as the start date gets closer.
"I've been doing about 120 miles a week but recently I thought I should do a few long rides together. Last week I did 50 miles on Monday and 50 miles on Tuesday and I felt perfectly alright afterwards," he said.
He hopes to raise enough money to split the donations between two homelessness charities.
Despite suffering with arthritis in his knees he said cycling made him feel "30 years younger".
"You achieve these things in your head - more than with your knees and if you're darned determined, he added.
