Ipswich Town fans have high hopes for new season
Ipswich Town fans said they were looking forward to the start of the season as they begin their Championship campaign.
The Tractor Boys secured promotion from League One earlier this year.
Their new season kicks off at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Sunday at 17:00 BST.
Ahead of the opener, hundreds of fans got to meet some of the players, including new signing Jack Taylor, at an open day at Portman Road.
Many had their sights on promotion.
James, who was there with his step-son Liam, said he was "more confident" than he had ever been.
"I think we've got a good chance of top six. I would like to think we could get up to the Premier League and hopefully strengthen the team when we get there," he said.
Carol, who was there with her granddaughter Lily, said: "I hope to get promotion. I'm not hoping to win, I just want promotion."
Alex Spooner, however, said he thought it was "going to be difficult" for Town as they stepped back up to the second tier of English football.
"But I think we'll get through some tough games and I hope we'll get in the top 10," he said.
Meanwhile, young fans were looking forward to the return of the East Anglian derby for the first time since 2019, when Norwich beat Town at Carrow Road 3-0.
Town will take on their local rivals at home in mid-December and away in April.
Liam said: "It's been a long time since we played against Norwich and hopefully when we play, Ipswich win."
Finley said: "We're beating Norwich."
Ahead of the season, Town have been dealt a blow after the club announced goalkeeper Christian Walton, who made 47 appearances last season, would be out for a few months with a foot injury.
Walton's absence is likely to mean that Vaclav Hladky, who played 10 games last season mainly in cup competitions, will get a chance to play in the Championship.
Midfielder Taylor, Town's new signing from Peterborough, however, is "buzzing" to get the season under way.
"The game Sunday, I'm so excited for it and hopefully we'll get some good results at the start and set a good tempo for us," he said.