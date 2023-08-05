UK's most easterly Pride an 'opportunity' for Lowestoft
An event dubbed the UK's most easterly Pride is an "opportunity" for a seaside town, its mayor said.
Lowestoft in Suffolk will host its first Pride event from midday to 17:00 BST.
It will take place at Sparrows Nest Gardens and The Ness - the most easterly park in the UK.
Sonia Barker, mayor of Lowestoft, said the event would feature music and activities for all ages and it was "important" for the town.
"We champion all of our community, we're here to represent everybody," she said.
"It's an opportunity to educate and signpost people to various organisations to offer support and advice."
There will be a main stage in Sparrows Nest Gardens where performers including a drag act, a four-piece funk, pop and soul band and a samba band will play.
The Ness will host a number of information and activity stalls, highlighting local businesses and organisations, alongside a smaller entertainment stage.
"We are looking forward to this being family-friendly and inclusive," Ms Barker added.
Thousands of people gathered in Norwich's city centre last weekend for its annual Pride march.