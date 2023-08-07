Kentwell Hall event reveals how wounded WW1 soldiers came home
- Published
A re-enactment event has been held at a Suffolk stately home to recognise those who were injured in World War One and those who treated them.
More than 100 historians helped bring to life how wounded frontline soldiers were treated as part of the "Bringing the Boys Home" event at Kentwell Hall.
Hall owner Patrick Phillips KC said: "The cost of war is not just the dead."
The site, near Long Melford, was requisitioned during World War Two to be major army transit camp.
Mr Phillips, who has owned Kentwell Hall since 1971, said: "It's absolutely vital that people realise that war results in people getting hurt.
"People talk about the dead, but it's the wounded who suffer most because they carry with them their wounds for the rest of their lives."
He said the event, held Saturday and Sunday, was one of several at the hall throughout the year, highlighting its Tudor and wartime history.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830