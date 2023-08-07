Felixstowe's big wheel erected on promenade
A new feature can be seen on a coastal resort's promenade after a Ferris wheel was erected.
The temporary attraction, opposite Mannings Amusements in Felixstowe, Suffolk, stands at more than 34.5m (113ft) tall.
Once open later this month, it will be able to hold 144 people, with six in each of its 24 gondolas.
Tourism organisation Visit Felixstowe said it was a "great feature" for the town.
East Suffolk Council approved plans for the observation wheel on Sea Road in June.
At the time, it said it would provide an "additional attraction to the tourism offer at the resort, helping to support the wider economy".
In planning papers put before the council, architects A&P Designs Ltd said it was hoped it would help "increase the visibility of this very pretty, less commercialised, seaside resort" and to take "full advantage of the increasing popularity in 'staycations'."
The town is to host its Love Felixstowe Festival, a two-day celebration of the resort, and a stage of the Tour of Britain bike race next month.
