Brandon: Horse rescued after getting stuck in river
- Published
Fire crews were called out to rescue a horse after it became stuck in a river.
The male horse was in deep water in the River Little Ouse at Brandon when Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at about 16:15 BST on Monday.
Crews from Mildenhall, Bury St Edmunds and Brandon came to the rescue, but while there, the horse managed to get itself out and on to the bank on the opposite side to where it fell in.
Officers walked the unharmed horse back to its owner.
Suffolk's crews were out again on Tuesday morning when a crow was spotted stuck in a tree with fishing line tangled around it.
Lowestoft firefighters used a ladder to reach the bird and cut it loose before it flew off, they said.
