Cars destroyed in Trimley St Mary suspected arson
- Published
Two cars have been destroyed and a house door scorched in a suspected arson attack.
Suffolk Police was called to reports of a fire in Trimley St Martin near, Felixstowe, at 03:10 BST on Tuesday.
The door of one property in Meadow Close was scorched and two vehicles, unconnected to the house, which were parked on nearby land have been burnt out.
Officers are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
Nobody was injured, but the road was closed for part of Tuesday while investigations took place.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.