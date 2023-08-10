Borough council buys Cornhill Lloyds building for undisclosed sum

Lloyds building in IpswichGetty Images
The Lloyds building was built in 1889 and a walk through its arches takes you up to the swimming pool, bus station and Christchurch Park
By Orla Moore
BBC News, Suffolk

A council has taken ownership of a landmark town centre building with a view to bringing it back to life.

The Grade II listed Lloyds building, on the Cornhill in Ipswich, was built in 1889 and is currently leased by Lloyds Bank.

It has been acquired by Ipswich Borough Council, which wants to enliven unused space within the building.

"We aim to turn the Cornhill into the beating heart of Ipswich," council leader Neil MacDonald said.

The building was bought for an undisclosed sum, the council confirmed.

Martin Giles/BBC
Ed Sheeran played a surprise gig in the Cornhill last year - the Lloyds building can be seen on the left

The Cornhill underwent a £3.6m redevelopment in 2018 which saw the addition of fresh paving, a water feature, steps, railings and concrete seats.

It was also the venue selected by singer and local lad Ed Sheeran for an impromptu live set in October last year.

The Labour-run council announced it had taken ownership of the building during an executive meeting this week, with the move part of its Cornhill Strategy.

It said the building was "well known for its architectural splendour, adding to the historic character of the Cornhill", and it hoped Lloyds Bank would continue to operate within it.

The building has more than 22,000 square feet of unused space, the council said, and could be brought "back into beneficial use" as a boutique hotel, office space or housing.

Getty Images
The Lloyds building pictured circa 1895, with different columns and archways
Ipswich Town fans scaled the roof of the building for the 1978 FA Cup parade to get a bird's eye view of the players at the Town Hall opposite

Mr MacDonald said the building was "a prominent feature on the Cornhill".

"We aim to turn the Cornhill into the beating heart of Ipswich, and this historical building alongside other key listed buildings such as the old Post Office and the Town Hall, will create spaces for socialising, dining, and entertaining," he said.

"We will ensure that the Lloyds building makes a great contribution and a town centre which is vibrant, enjoyable, clean, safe, and inclusive for everyone."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook and Instagram. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.