Missing Felixstowe woman who sparked coastal search found
- Published
A woman who went missing, sparking a large-scale search involving the coastguard helicopter, has been found safe and well, police said.
Louise Billingham, 50, from Felixstowe, Suffolk, was last seen on 1 August. She was reported missing at about 07:20 BST on 2 August.
The searches were carried out after a mobility scooter, believed to be hers, was spotted on the seafront.
Officers said she was discovered in east Suffolk.
