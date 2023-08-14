Suffolk women 'enthused' by free menopause support
- Published
Women going through the menopause said they were "enthused" and "excited" that free support was being put on offer.
Suffolk Libraries and Suffolk Mind are running courses and sessions from September for anyone experiencing menopause or perimenopause symptoms.
Terri Regent, from Ipswich, said "nobody should suffer in silence" and everyone should have "access to resources and education".
Organisers hoped it would "empower" anyone taking part.
A number of Menopause & Me courses are being held at Ipswich County Library and online from September to March.
Bethany Fisher, the project lead at Suffolk Libraries, said: "We hope they can make a real difference to anyone going through this huge change in their lives, so we're hoping to spread the word to as many people as possible."
Informal sessions in libraries in Stowmarket, Mildenhall and around Ipswich will also take place, with the aim for women to come together "to share experiences and empower each other in a calm, relaxed environment", organisers said.
Every woman goes through the menopause and symptoms normally start in their 40s.
They can include heavy and irregular bleeding, hot flushes, brain fog and mood swings.
Mary-Jane Budd, from Capel St Mary, said she suffered "debilitating anxiety" during the menopause, which left her questioning if she could continue her career.
She said she took time off sick, went part-time and set up a coaching practice supporting women.
"I was very enthused about the [new] scheme," she said, adding it would "educate and raise awareness of the needs of women".
Terri Regent said it took her several years to realise she could be having perimenopause, as "nobody tells you".
"Nobody should suffer in silence and every person on their menopause journey should have access to resources and education," she said.
"I am excited to continue my involvement with this project and am talking about it to anybody who will listen."
Jen Evans, 45, from Kesgrave, hosts a menopause cafe and said it took her two-and-a-half years to be prescribed hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which is a treatment used to help symptoms.
"It doesn't last forever but it's a big hurdle," she said.
Funding for the project has come from the Department of Health and Social Care.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830