Ipswich: Two men in hospital after petrol station attack
- Published
Two men were taken to hospital after an "altercation" at a petrol station forecourt, police have said.
Officers were called to the BP station on Norwich Road in Ipswich at about 00:25 BST, Suffolk Constabulary said.
One victim was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge in a critical condition and the second was taken to Ipswich Hospital with serious injuries. Both men were in their 40s.
A man, 31, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
A 31-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said.
The forecourt was cordoned off and the force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830