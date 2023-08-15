Greater Anglia train hits tree on main London to Norwich line
A train has hit a fallen tree on a track - blocking the main London to Norwich route.
The 06:25 service struck the tree on the line in Suffolk, between Ipswich and Manningtree, at about 07:30 BST.
Operator Greater Anglia said no one was injured and it was trying to restore a normal service as quickly as possible.
"Passengers are advised not to travel between Norwich, Ipswich and London via Manningtree unless their journey is essential," it said.
"Services on the Great Eastern Main Line between Norwich, Ipswich and London are currently disrupted due to a tree on the line between Manningtree and Ipswich, which has been struck by a train.
"Rail replacement buses are currently in operation between Ipswich, Manningtree and Colchester.
"Work is ongoing to clear the line."
Greater Anglia added that it apologised for the disruption to passengers and it would keep people updated on its usual channels.
Network Rail was said to be on the way to the scene to remove the tree, with the train understood to have "sustained some damage".
A limited rail replacement bus service will run by a number of providers, while more buses were also being arranged.
Services between London Liverpool Street to Norwich and Ipswich will now stop at Colchester, while those from Norwich to Liverpool Street will end at Ipswich.
The Ipswich to Liverpool Street service will now start at Colchester.
