Lowestoft beach huts converted into pop-up library
- Published
Two Suffolk beach huts have been converted into a pop-up library for the week.
Suffolk Libraries is also hosting a week of free family activities from the huts on Lowestoft South Beach.
They include interactive storytelling workshops, readings of classic children's tales as well as Zumba and dancing on the beach.
The library service said it wanted to show people it was "not just a book-lending service, but so much more".
Sally Garwood, Suffolk Libraries' creative communities producer, said: "The aim really is to engage with the community, bring the library out to the people and let them know we're here for them."
East Suffolk Council has let Suffolk Libraries use the beach huts for free for the week.
