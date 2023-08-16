Lowestoft High Street history brought to life in new film series
- Published
Films about a historic High Street have been made to help children uncover the stories of their hometown.
High Street Histories will explore Lowestoft's main thoroughfare, with the weekly episodes released online.
The films, made by "time-travelling guide" Ivan Bunn and writer Dean Parkin, feature rare archive photos.
"Working in many local schools, I've come to realise how important it is to share my knowledge and discoveries with young people," said Mr Bunn.
"I very much hope [the project] will go some way to introducing youngsters to the rich history on their doorstep."
Although focused on teaching young people about the buildings which they see in their daily lives, the films can be enjoyed by anyone.
The 10 instalments about the Suffolk town's High Street will be available each Wednesday from 16 August.
They cover the history of the High Street's oldest house, a visit from King George II and the impact of wartime bombing, among other stories.
The series features old photos from Mr Bunn and the archive collections of Jack Rose and Bert Collyer, alongside contemporary views of the High Street.
Accompanying the footage are conversations between Mr Dunn and Mr Parkin.
Mr Parkin said: "It's been great to have the chance to work with Ivan and ask him questions about the High Street, a part of Lowestoft I feel especially connected with, having worked in the bookshop there in the 1990s.
"It's been an opportunity to dig deep into the wonderful old archive photographs... and with Ivan as our expert time-travelling guide, create something special about the town's history that I hope will appeal to young and old alike, and for years to come."
The series is a partnership between Historic England's heritage schools programme, the North Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone, Poetry People and Mr Bunn.
The episodes will be posted each week on Poetry People's social media channels.
All episodes will be available, along with the accompanying free worksheets for schools, on the Historic England, Poetry People and Think Lowestoft websites.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830