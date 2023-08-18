Ipswich's restaurant on boat wins appeal to stay long-term
A floating restaurant on a town's waterfront has been granted permission to be moored permanently.
Mariners at Wherry Quay, Ipswich, had appealed against a condition of its planning permission that meant its approval would expire in August 2027.
Ipswich Borough Council said it meant the authority could continue to assess the appropriateness of the boat in what is a conservation area.
The Planning Inspectorate said the condition was unnecessary.
M S Amunda, which dates from 1899, has been moored at Ipswich since 1990, the Ipswich Star first reported.
The first permission for its mooring and use as a restaurant was granted then for a three-year period, and a series of temporary permissions have been granted ever since.
It had become a recognised part of Ipswich's waterfront for many years, the Planning Inspectorate said in its decision notice, adding it did not "detract from the historic buildings that line the northern quay".
"It adds an attractive dining facility to the other restaurants, bars and hotels which are an essential component of the regeneration of the historic dockside," it added.
The council had no objection to the continued mooring of the vessel but argued that a further temporary permission was necessary as the position could change.
Inspector David Reed said the condition was "not necessary to safeguard the future of character or appearance of the Wet Dock Conservation Area" and should be deleted.
