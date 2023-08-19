England's Lionesses have inspired us - Needham Market girls' team

From left to right, Jemima, Maisy, Dulcie, Olive, Poppy, Lois and Cate, standing together in their football kitsKelly McCormack/BBC
From left to right, Jemima, Maisy, Dulcie, Olive, Poppy, Lois and Cate will be cheering on England on Sunday

An under-12 girls' football team have spoken of how they have been inspired by the Lionesses ahead of the World Cup final.

England's women's team have made history by reaching their first ever final on the world stage, and will take on Spain on Sunday.

They knocked out hosts Australia in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Needham Market Football Club's Under-12 Girls said it had been "amazing" to watch them so far.

Lois, 11, said she was inspired to start playing football after Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses were crowned European champions for the first time last year.

"Ever since we won the Euros, women's football has blown up and it made me want to start football, and here I am today," she said.

Dulcie, also 11, said the team had been "very inspirational".

"Some people think girls aren't as good footballers as boys but it's proved that they can because they're in the final," she said.

Kelly McCormack/BBC
The girls said they had been buoyed by England's performance in the World Cup

All of the girls predicted England to win.

  • The Women's World Cup Final will be broadcast live on BBC One at 11:00 BST on Sunday.

