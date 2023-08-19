Women's World Cup: Ipswich Town fan on 'once-in-a-lifetime' chance
A football fan in Australia to watch the Women's World Cup final has described it is a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".
Ian Wallis, from Ipswich, has watched three of England's matches so far, including the Lionesses' 3-1 semi-final win over hosts Australia on Wednesday.
He is now due to attend Sunday's final against Spain, which kicks off at 11:00 BST.
The 67-year-old said he wanted to "be part of history".
"I was at the Euro final with England versus Germany last year and that was a massive occasion," Mr Wallis said.
"And I'm old enough to remember the last England victory at the World Cup in 1966. Sunday is going to be great."
'Vibrant support'
Mr Wallis is the treasurer of the supporters group for Ipswich Town FC Women. He started following the Tractor Girls when he approached retirement.
"I always thought I ought to go along and watch a game. I went along and thoroughly enjoyed it," he said.
Mr Wallis said he planned to take his England flag, decorated to promote Ipswich Town FC Women, to Sunday's final.
"Flying the flag is important so people can see that we have a women's team in Ipswich," he added.
"We may be third tier but there's a vibrant support for the team."
