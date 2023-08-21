Bury St Edmunds: Kaspa's ice cream parlour catches fire
- Published
A fire that broke out at an ice cream parlour is thought to have been caused accidentally by equipment.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Kaspa's Desserts in Bury St Edmunds at 20:43 BST on Sunday.
Crews discovered part of the ground floor was "well alight" with smoke spreading to the second floor.
No ambulance was called, but staff members were taken to hospital to be treated for breathing in smoke, the fire service said.
Crews were able to put the fire out by 22:29 and ventilated the building, on Cornhill in the town centre.
The service said "early indications" showed the fire was caused accidentally by equipment in the premises.
Kaspa's Desserts has been contacted for comment.
