Ex-scout leader Ian Butcher charged with making indecent images
A former Scout leader has been charged with voyeurism and making indecent images of children.
Ian Butcher, from Ipswich, is accused of four offences in connection with the illegal filming or photographing of children and adults.
The 55-year-old will appear before magistrates in Ipswich on 5 October.
Suffolk Police said the charges, alleged to have taken place between November 2018 and June 2020, related to eight victims aged between 12 and 32.
The allegations involve cases of a child being filmed while getting undressed in a changing room, the possession of indecent images of children and adults being filmed while showering.
Mr Butcher, of Woodbridge Road East, has been charged with one count of taking an indecent photograph of a child, one count of making an indecent photograph of a child and two counts of voyeurism.
Police said an investigation began in December.