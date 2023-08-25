Felixstowe: World's largest container ship returns to UK port

MSC Loreto arrived at the Port of Felixstowe at 23:42 BST on Thursday

A container ship said to be the largest in the world has returned to the Port of Felixstowe.

Britain's busiest container port, in Suffolk, said MSC Loreto arrived at 23:42 BST on Thursday.

The ship has a capacity of 24,346 TEU (20ft equivalent units), which is believed to make her the world's biggest container vessel.

It is her second visit to Felixstowe, where she docked for the first time in May.

The 400m-long (1,312ft) ship is due to depart just before 11:30 on Sunday.

Felixstowe is run by the Hutchison Ports group.

The MSC Loreto made its first visit to Felixstowe at the end of May and departed on 2 June

