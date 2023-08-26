Wrentham pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry
A man in his 60s has died after being struck by a lorry on the A12 in a Suffolk village.
Police said they were called to the junction of Walker Gardens in Wrentham, between Beccles and Southwold, at 14:35 BST on Friday.
The incident involved a DAF lorry. The man died at the scene.
The A12 was closed in both directions into Friday evening. Police have asked for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage to contact them.
