Halesworth to mark its 800th year as a market town
A Suffolk town is celebrating 800 years since it was granted a market charter by Henry III.
Home to about 5,000 people, Halesworth's market charter was originally granted to Richard de Argentan for a Tuesday market in the town, in return for £2 a year.
Eight centuries later, the town's market is still going strong, though it now takes place on Wednesdays.
A range of events are planned to mark the 800th year on Saturday.
Town historian David Wollweber, who has been involved in organising the anniversary, said: "These charters were a money-making thing for the local lords of the manor and the monarch who granted them.
"One of the interesting things is why some of the places which got a charter really took off while others did not."
Halesworth grew into a highly successful and specialised butchers' market.
What was the point of a market charter?
- A market charter formalised the market and made it hard for a rival market setting up close by
- A charter granted privileges to the town and the traders, such as exemptions from tolls and taxes (on particular days) which rival markets did not enjoy
- Those attending the market to buy goods benefitted from lower costs and no tolls
- A chartered town also benefitted by attracting people to the town.
Source: BBC
On Saturday, banners in the town centre will feature heraldry created by local school children, which tell the stories of their own families.
At 10:45 BST there will be a reading of the Market Charter in Market Place.
As well a programme running from 10:00 until 15:00 in Market Place, events will be held across the town in Halesworth Park, the Memorial Garden and the Thoroughfare.
"This is a community event which is based in the town, though we are expecting visitors as well," Mr Wollweber said.
"Halesworth is a real hidden gem when it comes to really interesting buildings."
