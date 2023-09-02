Ipswich tower block residents meet MP over 'worthless' flats
An MP has told people living in a fire risk tower block that he would try to meet the prime minister over the issue.
The Mill, on the waterfront in Ipswich, is the tallest building in Suffolk but has structural and fire safety issues.
Some leaseholders fear homelessness and have been told a reserve fund for fixing defects could run out in 2024. Conservative Tom Hunt met nearly 30 residents at a meeting earlier.
Administrator RSM UK, which manages the building, said safety was its priority.
"I hope my constituents who met with me today feel as though I'm on their side and I will fight as hard for them as I can," said Mr Hunt.
The MP said he would meet government minister Lee Rowley, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities Michael Gove and would request a meeting with Rishi Sunak.
Mr Hunt said the government should explore the idea of taking over the freehold and should investigate the building's original developer and freeholder - Wharfside Regeneration (Ipswich) Limited - which fell into administration in 2010.
The Mill is one of several tower blocks in Ipswich with fire safety and cladding issues, including St Francis Tower and Cardinal Lofts.
Rosalynn English, who has owned a flat at the Mill since 2013, said she was stuck with a "worthless" property she cannot re-mortgage or sell on.
"It's really worrying what the future holds," she said.
"I'm just so angry about the situation that's been allowed to go on for so long - that the money to solve the situation has disappeared and hasn't been used for the purpose intended.
Kirk Degiorgio, another leaseholder, added: "They've got to make it right. This can't be left to the leaseholders to fend for themselves."
RSM UK said last week it was "actively seeking assistance from central government to help us access further funds" and was looking at options for a potential buyer.
A government spokesperson said it was working with administrators, Ipswich Borough Council and Homes England to find a "long-term solution".
The council and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have deemed the building safe for current usage but it is being kept under review, the spokesperson added.
