Ipswich welcomes visitors to explore town's landmark buildings
- Published
People have been invited to explore 30 landmark Ipswich buildings this month that are often closed to the public.
They are being opened for free as part of Heritage Open Days, taking place from 9 and 10 September, with some venues also open later in the month.
Buildings old and new will be available to explore, including the Willis building designed by Sir Norman Foster.
Neil MacDonald, Ipswich Borough Council leader, called it a rare chance to see the architecturally important sites.
Among the buildings, visitors will be able to view the 15th Century Ancient House and the recently refurbished St Stephen's Church, which has been transformed into a music venue.
There will also be an opportunity to explore Tudor buildings, which are home to the town's independent shops.
The Ipswich Society has helped put on the open days, which take place nationwide, and it will be hosting talks and guided walks so people can discover more about Ipswich's history.
A full brochure has been published on Ipswich Society's website.