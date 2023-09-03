Ipswich: Suffolk Police gets extra stop-and-search powers after 'altercation'
Police have been granted temporary additional powers to stop and search people in Ipswich.
Suffolk Police said two Section 60 orders were in place after an "altercation" between two groups of males in the area of Cattle Market and Dogs Head Street at about 00:35 BST.
The orders are in place until 00:43 on Monday.
Police believe one of the males produced a knife, before concealing it again, and running off with two others.
No one is thought to have been harmed in the incident and the knife was not used in any attack, police say.
The force said it believed the parties involved were known to each other and that there was no "perceived risk to the wider public", but that there was "an increased risk of violence" between the groups.
Officers have urged witnesses or anyone in the area at the time to contact them.
A Section 60 order gives officers the power to search people without reasonable grounds in a defined area for a limited amount of time and a Section 60 order, which has also been granted and allows officers to ask a person to remove items they believe are being worn to conceal identity.
