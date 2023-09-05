Suffolk County Council seeks views over A140 improvements
- Published
A council has invited residents to have their say on how to improve a major road through a county.
Suffolk County Council said it had identified three junctions on the A140 that could benefit from improvements.
The areas highlighted were the Thornham Magna junction, the A1120 Earl Stonham junction and the A140/B1078 junction that connects to the A14.
A public survey would remain open for feedback until 15 October, the council said.
The authority said its assessments had shown the three junctions were likely to suffer from increasing traffic congestion and associated road safety problems in future.
Richard Smith, cabinet member for transport strategy, said: "The A140 is a strategically important road, providing a key connection between Ipswich and Norwich and linking into the A14 in Suffolk and the A47 in Norfolk.
"It is crucial that we ensure it is fit for purpose, and safe for road users and pedestrians."
Feedback would be used to inform the council's future bids for funding from the Department for Transport.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830