Glemsford: About 80 firefighters tackle thatched roof fire
About 80 firefighters have been called out to a fire in the thatched roof of a home.
Crews were called to a property in Skates Hill, Glemsford, shortly before 22:00 BST on Tuesday, and found about a quarter of the roof on fire, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.
The fire was largely extinguished by 02:20 BST but crews remained at the scene overnight to deal with hotspots.
An investigation into the cause is due to take place.
Group manager, Sally Hammond, said crews from around the area and from Essex "got to work very quickly" and "managed to stop the fire from spreading any further in the property".
