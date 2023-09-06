Halesworth road shuts after electrical wires fall
A road in Suffolk has been closed after an electrical wire fell to the ground and another was left dangling low.
The county's fire service was initially called to reports of a blaze at The Limes Care Home on London Road, Halesworth, but it suspected the smoke that was seen came from the wires.
It is not known if the cables remain live.
UK Power Networks has been called and the road would likely be shut for a number of hours, the fire service said.
Matt Webster, of Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We were called here about 07:45 BST to reports of a roof fire. On arrival [there was] no real sign of fire or fire spread to the building, but we have found an electrical cable down which is laying on the driveway.
"We've got a wire dangling over the main highway and UK Power Networks will be in attendance shortly dealing with that.
"There was a lot of residual smoke and sparks coming off, that as you would expect from an arcing cable."
He said there was a danger that high vehicles could strike the wire and Suffolk Police has put a cordon in place.
UK Power Networks has been contacted for comment.
