Manhunt as Hollesley Bay inmate absconds from prison

Lesley SmithSuffolk Police
Leslie Smith, who was previously from the Herefordshire area, is described as of small build

A convicted arsonist has absconded from a prison in Suffolk, police have said.

Leslie Smith, 53, was reported missing after he failed to return from temporary release to Hollesley Bay, near Woodbridge, just before 17:00 BST.

Suffolk Police said he had been serving an indeterminate sentence for an arson offence.

He is described as 5ft 6in (1.6m), with dark hair, brown eyes, glasses and a moustache. Officers are appealing for people with information.

