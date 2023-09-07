Anglian Water customers in Suffolk advised to boil water before drinking
A water company is asking customers to boil tap water and leave it to cool before use "as a precaution".
Anglian Water said those in the Red Lodge, Kentford, Tuddenham and Icklingham areas of Suffolk should boil water before drinking, cooking and brushing teeth until further notice.
The advice follows damage to a water main during engineering works.
Anglian Water said it was "working hard to get things back to normal as quickly as possible".
David Ward, head of treated water distribution, said: "We're writing directly to all homes affected with advice on what to do and we'll regularly update customers until things return to normal."
The advice also applies to drinking water for pets, but it is ok to use the water for washing, bathing and flushing toilets as normal, the company said.
It added that people can check their postcode to see if they are affected on the company's website.
