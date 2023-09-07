In Pictures: The 2023 Tour of Britain arrives in Suffolk

In Pictures: The 2023 Tour of Britain arrives in SuffolkPublished1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Stage five of the 2023 Tour of Britain saw riders race through Suffolk - starting and ending in FelixstoweImage caption, The Suffolk stage of the tour is 119 miles (192km) long and riders started at 10:45 BSTImage caption, The return to Felixstowe section replicates the finale of the Women's Tour in 2021Image source, Max WardleyImage caption, The route took riders under the Orwell Bridge and on to the Shotley peninsulaImage caption, Suffolk Police warned people to be prepared for temporary road closuresRelated TopicsCyclingFelixstoweMore on this storyThe Tour of Britain stage in Suffolk: A guidePublished5 hours agoTour of Britain route through Suffolk revealedPublished30 JuneTour of Britain to return to East of EnglandPublished21 AprilRelated Internet LinksTour of BritainThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.