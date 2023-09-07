In Pictures: The 2023 Tour of Britain arrives in Suffolk

Cyclists ride alongside the Felixstowe coast
Stage five of the 2023 Tour of Britain saw riders race through Suffolk - starting and ending in Felixstowe
People line the streets to watch the Tour of Britain
The Suffolk stage of the tour is 119 miles (192km) long and riders started at 10:45 BST
The return to Felixstowe section replicates the finale of the Women's Tour in 2021
Max Wardley
The route took riders under the Orwell Bridge and on to the Shotley peninsula
Suffolk Police warned people to be prepared for temporary road closures

