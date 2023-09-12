Objections over use of Newmarket pool for SEN lessons
A retrospective application for a swimming pool to help children with special educational needs (Sen) has been deferred following complaints from neighbours about traffic.
Proposals would see a residential pool on Bury Road in Newmarket officially turned into a venue for school use,
The school would help children who find it difficult to be in crowded pools.
Stephen Redhead, the pool's owner, said children being able to swim was a "vital life skill".
"Local pools are all cavernous, massive places and these children often find it difficult there," he said.
The pool is already being used by children with Sen although the owner had not sought permission for the change of use to a business-type operation.
After objections to its new use were received, West Suffolk District Council is now considering the retrospective planning application.
'Real upset'
Rachel Hood, a Conservative district and cabinet member for education and special educational needs at Suffolk County Council, said that as a resident and neighbour of the pool, there had been "countless cars and obstructions".
"This application has caused real upset and I completely disagree with the picture that's being presented by the officers," she said.
One neighbour objected arguing that swimming teachers were already trained to help Sen and autistic children at Newmarket Leisure Centre.
Mr Redhead said although there had been objections, aspects like extra parking had already been put in place.
"I'm hopeful we can come to an amicable agreement with the neighbours and carry on, because it would be a great shame to lose such a fantastic facility," he said.
"The day after the [planning] committee meeting we have seven lessons booked, five of which were one-to-one Sen children, so they obviously feel the benefit of small group teaching."
Before considering the application again, councillors agreed they would visit the site.
