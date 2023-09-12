Police issue identity appeal after man's body found in Friston field
Police are appealing for help in identifying a man after a body was found in a harvested field.
The body was discovered by a member of the public, off Snape Road, in Friston, Suffolk, at about 08:50 BST on Saturday, police said.
Officers said the death was not being treated as suspicious. The man appeared to have been gathering potatoes.
He is described as white, in his 60s, of medium build, with receding hair and was wearing a t-shirt and shorts.
A trowel was found near his body, which is why Suffolk Police believe he had been collecting potatoes left over after the harvest.
A silver bicycle was found nearby, which they believe may have belonged to him.
Suffolk Police issued the appeal after they were unable to identify him. The have received no reports of a missing man matching his description.
Officers are urging anyone who has a relative, friend or neighbour who they have not heard from in recent days who might be this man to get in touch.
