Ipswich and Lowestoft trains disrupted by flooding
Rail services have been disrupted in Suffolk due to flooding.
Operator Greater Anglia said trains between Ipswich and Lowestoft had been delayed due to a "system fault" and floods caused by heavy rain.
There was a limited rail replacement bus service operating between Beccles and Lowestoft.
The Environment Agency has warned of localised flooding in the south east and east of England over the next five days.
