Greater Anglia: Broken down freight train causes disruption
- Published
A broken down freight train has caused rail delays between Suffolk and Norfolk.
Greater Anglia said the train broke down over a set of points between Stowmarket and Diss, where the line branches off towards Bury St Edmunds.
As a result, some lines were blocked and and the train company said some services might be cancelled, delayed or revised.
Disruption was expected until further notice, the train operator said.
It added that services on the London Liverpool Street to Norwich line, and on the Ipswich to Cambridge and Peterborough routes, were subject to disruption.
The freight company and Network Rail have found a suitable locomotive that could rescue the broken down train and move it away from the passenger lines.
"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption," a statement said.
There have also been delays between Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth due to a fault at a level crossing at Cantley affecting the power to the crossing and the barriers.
Greater Anglia said a response team had taken the level crossing barriers under manual control, meaning that trains could run again, but at a slower speed.
Earlier this week, a system fault and flooding caused disruption between Ipswich and Lowestoft.
