Unsafe pet hair dryers confiscated at Port of Felixstowe
- Published
Suffolk Trading Standards' import surveillance team has confiscated a large consignment of "unsafe" pet hair dryers.
The products were "poorly constructed with inadequate earthing and exposed conductors", according to county council team.
The shipment of 700 products was seized at the Port of Felixstowe.
The products have since been removed from Amazon listings and will be destroyed, trading standards said.
The hair dryers, which were due to be delivered to a warehouse in Staffordshire, posed a potential risk of electrical shock and fire hazard as they failed to meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 Act and fell short of the British Standard for corded appliances.
A statement from trading standards said: "The product was not marked with the manufacturer or importer's name and address, and the instructions did not contain information to ensure the safe use of the product."
