Murdered Ipswich man's brother continues bleed kit drive
- Published
A tattoo artist who has installed bleed control kits across Suffolk following his brother's murder is raising awareness of how to use them.
Paul Stansby set up a foundation in the wake of his brother's killing in a drugs-related attack.
He has installed 33 kits across Suffolk, mainly in Ipswich, and is about to install another one.
But Mr Stansby said he was concerned after a stab victim mistook one for a defibrillator.
"There's been a recent incident where a young man had been slashed and he was just minutes away from our kit," said Mr Stansby.
"[He] didn't go to it because he thought it was a defib. So what we're trying to do now is raise awareness about what these kits are used for and what's inside them."
Four men were jailed for life after Dean Stansby, 41, was murdered near Ipswich's Gippeswyk Park in 2017.
Mr Stansby started the Be Lucky Anti-Crime Foundation a year later to try and engage with young people.
Each bleed kit is registered with the East of England Ambulance Service, and is stamped with a location reference.
"When you contact 999 and tell them the location, they will give you the pin that allows you to open the door," he said.
Inside the box is an extensive first aid kit, containing emergency items to help treat stab wounds, as well as colour-coded instructions to guide treatment.
Each kit contains items designed to seal, pack, wrap and cover a stab wound, Mr Stansby said.
He hopes that all schools will teach first aid treatment in the future, including lessons on how to treat stab wounds.
"Our next step is to get into schools and give free first aid treatment on being able to use these kits," he said.
The foundation's 34th kit will be installed at Krusty's Bakery, Dales Road, Ipswich on 22 September.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830