Antique jewellery worth £60,000 stolen from Beccles shop
- Published
Antique jewellery worth an estimated £60,000 was stolen from a shop in Suffolk, police said.
Officers said the suspect, or suspects, entered through a window at Antiques At Four in Blyburgate, Beccles, between 16:30 BST on 8 September and 09:15 the next day.
Two display cabinets were accessed.
Witnesses or anyone with information was urged to contact Lowestoft CID on 911, quoting crime number 37/52838/23 or via the Suffolk Police website.
