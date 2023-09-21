Film crew and actors spotted filming on Southwold beach
A film crew and actors have been snapped battling the September weather on a windy Suffolk beach.
The Harbour Quay East car park in Southwold was closed to visitors all day so that a number of film trucks could use the site.
Details about what was being filmed has not been shared, but 1950s or 60s-style vehicles were seen in the town.
The logo for the American film company Universal Pictures was seen on a lorry. Screen Suffolk declined to comment.
