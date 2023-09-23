Lowestoft: Historic department store inspires Tuttles Tales theatre project
- Published
A project funded by the Arts Council is calling on people to share memories of a town's now-closed department store.
Tuttles Tales will examine Tuttles in Lowestoft, Suffolk, which closed in 1981, through personal stories and physical memorabilia.
The stories will be collated to inspire a production of the same name at The Seagull Theatre in March 2024.
Project leader Lucy Fennell said: "It seems that everyone who remembers the place has a story to tell."
Ebenezer Tuttle opened Tuttle & Son in the late 1880s, and it soon expanded into a popular department store.
Situated on Station Square at the end of London Road North, the area became known locally as Tuttles Corner.
Ms Fennell, who now works in the TV and film industry, said: "As I never got to see it for myself, I have always been fascinated by what Tuttles was like during its heyday."
The project will be holding two workshops in the coming months - at The Seagull Theatre on 28 September, and at East Point Pavilion on 19 October.
Joint project leader Beccie Amer said: "We are really looking forward to meeting people who can share their personal experiences of Tuttles with us.
"We want to know who worked there, what their role was, and what department they worked in."
Ms Amer hopes "anyone with physical memorabilia or artefacts from the shop, be it shopping bags or things they've bought there" will join them.
"We've spoken to some people already who say they met friends there; they've moved around the world and still keep in touch to this day," she said.
"It's all those stories we're looking to collect and bring to life in a production next year."
Seagull Theatre manager Karen Read said: "As a community venue, telling the stories of our town is an important part of what we do.
"We are thrilled that Beccie and Lucy are going to be creating a new piece based on the history of the wonderful Tuttles store, of which we know so many people have lovely memories."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830