Cyclist Peter Langford, 90, completes 1,100-mile challenge
- Published
A cyclist is believed to be the oldest person to ride from Land's End to John O'Groats having completed the challenge at 90 years old.
Peter Langford, from Suffolk, had already cycled the 1,100-mile (1,770km) route three times - aged 75, 80 and 85.
His month-long adventure has already raised more than £33,000 for two homelessness charities.
"I look back and think 'how did I manage some of those hills?' he said, adding he would not attempt it at 95.
The retired vicar, from Beccles, began his latest adventure on 22 August, four days after his 90th birthday, and reached journey's end on Thursday.
"I am relieved," he told BBC Scotland the following morning.
"My overriding feeling is gratitude for the opportunity to do it, and the ability to do it at my age and for the huge generosity of people.
"The amount that has come in is phenomenal."
He said the T-shirt he wore, emblazoned with details of his challenge, was "worth several times its weight in gold" as it prompted many donations, including a £20 note passed through a car window.
Blessed with good weather, he found the toughest stretches to be those at the beginning of the journey, but overall it was easier than five years ago.
"I remember Cornwall with a kind of horror," he said.
"A beautiful county of course, but the hills, goodness me. Last time I did it with heavy carriers and was entirely alone.
"Some of my family have cycled along with me, and that has been beautiful, and my family and various friends have carried my stuff virtually all the way."
Asked about his secret to being fit and active, he said it was "all the standard things" of good genes and lifestyle.
"I recognise that I am extraordinarily lucky," he added.
"I shall keep on cycling locally, because it's good exercise.
"I will keep up about 50 miles a week but latterly in my training I was doing more than 100 miles a week and going out in all weathers.
"I will be more of a fair weather cyclist now, I think."
