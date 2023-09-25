Ipswich flat residents hit by flood told of six-month wait for return
Residents of St Francis Tower in Ipswich have been told it will be as long as six months until some of them can return home.
The building was evacuated in July after a pipe was damaged and parts of the building were flooded.
A letter from building management firm Block Management said the first residents could return in a few weeks' time, but some face a much longer wait.
Block Management has been contacted for comment.
The managing agent has told residents the flood appeared to have happened after a man deliberately damaged communal pipework.
Suffolk police said it was investigating.
Now, in a letter sent to residents and seen by the BBC, people have been told they will not be able to return home any time soon.
"It is estimated to be several weeks at best before the eighth floor and above can be reoccupied, probably longer," the letter says.
"It will be around six months before the seventh floor and below has been fully repaired and fully occupied."
Block Management has said the "project will cost several millions of pounds" and is having a knock on impact on unrelated cladding work on the building.
St Francis Tower has been covered by plastic wrapping for several years after safety defects were found. The letter says this work has been delayed by "approximately eight to 12 weeks."
Ross Bonner, who owns four flats in the building, said some residents were faced with "mental strain, there's anguish, there's stress".
Some people have been put up in hotels while the work is carried out and Mr Bonner said they were often moved around at short notice.
"There's some people who have to check out of their hotels before they go to work, check out their belongings, move these belongings, store these belongings, until they can leave work and go to their new accommodation," he said.
