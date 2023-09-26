SAS Who Dares Wins: Hancock 'quite annoying' says instructor
Ex-Health Secretary Matt Hancock became "quite annoying" while appearing on SAS: Who Dares Wins, the Channel 4 show's chief instructor said.
The West Suffolk MP was suspended from the Conservative Party for taking time off from his MP duties for ITV's I'm A Celebrity last year.
Mark "Billy" Billingham MBE said he did not think the West Suffolk MP has been questioned or pushed into a corner like he was on the new show.
He was paid £45,000 for taking part.
The programme puts the contestants through a number of physical, outdoor challenges, often working in teams.
Billingham, a former SAS operator, said: "He gave it 100% , he got stuck in. The only thing is, he's a typical politician, won't give a straight answer.
"It took a while to dig into him, to get to the bottom of him and got quite annoying at times."
"He got pushed through his paces and anytime he showed any attitude or any sort of fight back he really got pushed back; he got it given to him big style," he added.
He said Mr Hancock was not treated any differently to the rest of the celebrities and got a "share of punishment".
Billingham said he and other instructors try to be unbiased and react to all of the celebrities based on how they act and perform during the gruelling show.
"And to be fair he came obviously with a strong purpose to make himself look better to the public with all the Covid stuff, so he gave it 100%," Billingham added.
"He put the pol attitude and wouldn't give a direct answer, but he weren't allowed to do that. I don't think he's ever been questioned and pushed into corners the way we did."
Mr Hancock has said the show pushed his physical and mental resilience "to its limits" and said he broke a rib during filming.
He previously said he wanted to push himself after emerging from a "challenging period as health secretary during the pandemic".
Mr Hancock will appear on the show, which was filmed before his I'm A Celeb appearance, alongside 15 other recruits including singer Gareth Gates, Olympian 400m runner Perri Shakes-Drayton and former England footballer Jermaine Pennant.
