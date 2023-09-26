Ipswich residents support longer public space protection order
There has been "overwhelming support" for the continuation of measures preventing anti-social behaviour in a town's streets and parks.
Suffolk Police has requested a three-year extension of a public space protection order (PSPO) in Ipswich, to help officers counter alcohol-related incidents in public spaces.
In an online consultation, 94% of respondents supported the extension.
The existing PSPO is due to expire on 18 November.
An Ipswich Borough Council statement said the aim of the PSPO, which covers the entire borough of Ipswich, was to keep "public spaces welcoming to law-abiding people" and "communities safe".
PSPOs grant police the authority to confiscate alcohol from "anyone causing a nuisance in a public space", issue a fixed penalty notice up to £100, or prosecute offenders.
John Cook, the Labour-run council's portfolio holder for communities, said there had been overwhelming support from local residents and business owners.
"Extending the current PSPO enables the police to continue dealing with alcohol-related disorder in our town quickly and effectively for the benefit of all residents and visitors," he said.
The extension will be discussed by the council's executive on 3 October, before a final decision on 15 November.
