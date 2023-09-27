Felixstowe veteran has dozens attend funeral after public appeal for attendees

Ron KnightsHelen Ashford
Ron Knights was adopted as a boy, and had very few family and friends left, mourners said
By Shannon Eustace & Zoie O'Brien
BBC News, Suffolk

Dozens of people attended the funeral of an Army veteran, following a public appeal for attendees.

Ex-Suffolk Regiment soldier Ron Knights died on 7 July, aged 90, and had few family and friends left.

Ex-military personnel, Jay Lorenz and David Button, appealed to veterans to attend his funeral in Ipswich to avoid a public health funeral.

Between 50 and 60 people attended, with many stating Mr Knights would have been "chuffed to bits" at the turnout.

Shaun Whitmore/BBC
David Button of David Button Independent Funeral Directors, lead the funeral cortege from Felixstowe to Ipswich

Mr Button, who runs an independent funeral directors, was contacted by Ipswich Cemetery following the passing of Mr Knights.

With former soldier and motorcyclist Jay Lorenz, they organised a Facebook appeal for veterans and bikers to attend the send-off, which took place at Ipswich Crematorium.

"Serving in the same regiment as we did, we feel it's our honour to give him what a veteran deserves," said Mr Lorenz.

Shaun Whitmore/BBC
Between 50 and 60 people turned up to the funeral, including other veterans and bikers

Ron, also known as Fuzzy, served for 12 years in the Suffolk Regiment, which became part of the Royal Anglian Regiment in the 1960s.

A public health funeral is one that is arranged by the local council, and it could have meant only a small number of mourners.

Barry Grunnell, who had known Mr Knights for three decades and is chairman of the Felixstowe branch of the Royal Anglian Regiment's veterans association, said: "It's not right that someone goes through so much for their country and then is totally forgotten, and I couldn't let that happen.

"He was an all-round good guy. He wouldn't believe this was his funeral - he would be really happy."

Shaun Whitmore/BBC
Barry Grunnell said veteran Ron Knights was "one of mine - they all are"

Mr Knights had been living in a supported housing complex before he died.

Shaun Whitmore/BBC
Helen Ashford said Ron Knights made the most of each day, and was a "renowned joker"

Helen Ashford, a friend of Mr Knights, said he "always looked on the bright side of life".

"I was really sad at the thought there might only be four or five people here, but I'm overwhelmed with how many people have turned up for him," she said.

"He would have been so proud and chuffed to bits."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.