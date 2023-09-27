Felixstowe veteran has dozens attend funeral after public appeal for attendees
Dozens of people attended the funeral of an Army veteran, following a public appeal for attendees.
Ex-Suffolk Regiment soldier Ron Knights died on 7 July, aged 90, and had few family and friends left.
Ex-military personnel, Jay Lorenz and David Button, appealed to veterans to attend his funeral in Ipswich to avoid a public health funeral.
Between 50 and 60 people attended, with many stating Mr Knights would have been "chuffed to bits" at the turnout.
Mr Button, who runs an independent funeral directors, was contacted by Ipswich Cemetery following the passing of Mr Knights.
With former soldier and motorcyclist Jay Lorenz, they organised a Facebook appeal for veterans and bikers to attend the send-off, which took place at Ipswich Crematorium.
"Serving in the same regiment as we did, we feel it's our honour to give him what a veteran deserves," said Mr Lorenz.
Ron, also known as Fuzzy, served for 12 years in the Suffolk Regiment, which became part of the Royal Anglian Regiment in the 1960s.
A public health funeral is one that is arranged by the local council, and it could have meant only a small number of mourners.
Barry Grunnell, who had known Mr Knights for three decades and is chairman of the Felixstowe branch of the Royal Anglian Regiment's veterans association, said: "It's not right that someone goes through so much for their country and then is totally forgotten, and I couldn't let that happen.
"He was an all-round good guy. He wouldn't believe this was his funeral - he would be really happy."
Mr Knights had been living in a supported housing complex before he died.
Helen Ashford, a friend of Mr Knights, said he "always looked on the bright side of life".
"I was really sad at the thought there might only be four or five people here, but I'm overwhelmed with how many people have turned up for him," she said.
"He would have been so proud and chuffed to bits."
